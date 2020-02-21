Gallery: President presents 114 state awards

President Kersti Kaljulaid handed out 114 state decorations on Friday before the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia on Monday.

The recipients have been chosen as their dedication to their work and community has made life better in Estonia.

Recipients of Decorations 2020:

The Order of the National Coat of Arms, 3rd Class

Ardo Hillar Hansson - Former Governor of the Bank of Estonia

The Order of the White Star, 3rd Class

Martin Järveoja - rally driver

Siim Valmar Kiisler - President of the United Nations Environment Assembly 2018-2019

Enn Lust - chemist, academic, professor at the University of Tartu

Maarjo Mändmaa - welfare promoter, former civil servant

Lavly Perling - former Public Prosecutor

Kristjan Port - promoter of fair sports, health and sports researcher, professor at Tallinn University

Ott Tänak - rally driver

The Order of the White Star, 4th Class

Kaarel Aluoja - promoter of education and local life in Järva County

Andres Alver - architect, professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts

Ruth Annus - e-residency developer, public official

Lille-Astra Arraste - Keeper of the folk dance tradition

Kalle Elster - charity promoter, entrepreneur

Argo Ideon - journalist

Andrei Ivanov - writer

Ülle Juht - promoter of local life in Valga County

Heli Jürgenson - choir conductor

Vahur-Üllar Kersna - television journalist (ETV)

Paavo Kivine - sports journalist and publisher

Rainer Kivisäk - state official

Enn Kose - promoter of theater life in Viljandi County

Leev Kuum - economist

Kuldar Leis - promoter of entrepreneurship

Toomas Liiva - prosecutor

Hellar Lill - researcher of military history

Urmas Lips - marine scientist, professor at Tallinn University of Technology

Liivi Loide - judge

Peeter Perens - choir conductor, keeper of the song festival tradition

Jaanus Peri - entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Tartu County

Ülar Ploom - translator

Otto Richard Pukk - promoter of entrepreneurship

Enel Pungas - developer of population activities, public official

Anneli Rants - promoter of immersion

Triin Soone - Introduction to Children's Literature

Tanel Toom - director and screenwriter

Alfred Vassilkov - Entrepreneur

Juhan Viise - entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Lääne-Viru County

Ahto Vili - promoter of agriculture

The Order of the White Star, 5th Class

Lyubov Agapova - actress

Juhan Anupõld - promoter of youth sports

Ene Ehrenpreis - history researcher

Anneli Helmann - court interpreter

Els-Reet Himma - singer

Nikolai Järveoja - promoter of orienteering

Ene Järvik - choir conductor and music teacher

Peeter Jürgens - actor

Margus Konnula - writer and translator, keeper of the Võro ​​culture

Ilma Krenstrem - teacher of the Estonian language in Abkhazia

Piret Kriivan - radio journalist (editor-in-chief of ERR's Vikerraadio), keeper of Estonian language and culture

Olga Kublitskaja - Keeper of the craft tradition

Jüri Kulasalu - promoter of cultural life in Tartu

Merike Kull - exercise hobbyist

Krista Kumberg - librarian, promoter of children's literature

Harry Kõrvits - actor and musician

Urve Landers - keeper of Estonian culture in France

Raili Lao - teacher, physiotherapist

Toomas Lasmann - voiceover artist

Asta-Virve Libek - breeder

Ruuda Lind - special educator

Rein Luning - keeper of Estonians in the United States

Marju Länik - singer

Reeli Misiniene - speech therapist

Karmo Männik - farmer

Kuno Männik - road engineer, promoter of road management

Tõnu Naissoo - composer and musician

Viive Noor - artist

Ago Pajur - historian

Marget Pähkel - finance specialist, public official

Ahto Raudoja - promoter of local life in Setomaa

Leon Reitsak - wrestling trainer

Harda Roosna - keeper of local press in Hiiumaa

Vadim Rõvlin - organizer of minority cooperation

Jorma Sarv - EV100 foreign program creator

Mihkel Smeljanski - actor and singer

Mihkel Smeljanski. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Tatyana Šor - historian and historian

Kristiina Tambets - geneticist

Tarmo Tiisler - sports journalist (ETV)

Tanel Tuuleveski - alpine and polar traveler

Lehte Tuuling - promoter of pre-school and outdoor education

Jüri Vlassov - actor and singer

Jüri Voodla - promoter of folk sports

The Order of the White Star, Medal

Aare Arand - Arand

The Order of the Red Cross, 2nd Class

Ruth Kalda - promoter of family medicine, professor at the University of Tartu

Riin Kullaste - promoter of blood donation

The Order of the Red Cross, 3rd Class

Margo Klaos - promoter of comprehensive defense, rescue officer

Mare Lintrop - radiologist

Margo Orupõld - promoter of victim support for domestic violence, entrepreneur

Erika Saluveer - Psychiatrist

Piret Veerus - gynaecologist, crisis aid promoter

The Order of the Red Cross, 4th Class

Ülle Alanurm - family doctor, welfare promoter

Piret Aus - assistant for people with special needs, cultural organizer

Konstantin Borzenkov - blood donor

Kai Kimmel - pharmacist

Marina Sidorova - midwife, crisis aid organizer

Joseph Vaikma - blood donor

The Order of the Red Cross, 5th Class

Value Ausin - blood donor

Liivi Laos - promoter of spiritual help

Luive Merilai - promoter of soul aid

Gunnar Pae - blood donor

Aivo Poolak - blood donor

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 2nd Class

Indrek Sirel - Deputy Commander of the Defense Forces, Major General

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 4th Class

Aron Kalmus - active soldier, colonel

Valdo Kraam - Internal Security Service officer

Andres Ratassepp - Internal Security Service officer

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 5th Class

Igor Milovidov - police officer, police captain

Jaanus Peet - police officer, lieutenant

Ege Ülend - police officer, major

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Iron Cross

Enno Ottis - Defense League, Senior Sergeant

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 3rd Class

Nicholas Bryan Gurr - security cooperation promoter, United Kingdom

Normunds Mežviets - promoter of Estonian-Latvian cooperation

Christopher Painter - cybersecurity cooperation promoter, United States

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 4th Class

Lars-Eric Boreström - Estonian Honorary Consul in Gothenburg, Sweden

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 5th Class

Frederic Guiraud - Estonian supporter in France

Monica Segesdi - translator, mediator of Estonian culture in Hungary

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!