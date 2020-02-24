ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
US Secretary of State congratulates Estonia on anniversary of independence

Estonian and US flags.
Estonian and US flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On behalf of the people and government of the United States, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday congratulated the Republic of Estonia on the 102nd anniversary of independence and the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Tartu.

"Both the Treaty of Tartu and the US Declaration of Independence speak of a spirit of self-determination, the right of a nation's people to end the rule of a foreign power over their territory and achieve their own independence -- as written in our Declaration, to secure certain unalienable rights, including those of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness as a united nation. These are values integral to the sense of American and Estonian identity and are the foundation of our relationship," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state recalled that this year we also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Welles Declaration of 1940, an enduring tribute of the United States' unwavering support for Estonia's independence.

"As Foreign Minister Reinsalu and I reaffirmed when we met last October, the United States and Estonia share fundamental values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, and work closely together to advance security and global prosperity," he said.

"It is with these thoughts of solidarity and shared values that I once again congratulate the people of Estonia on your national day," Pompeo said, in conclusion of his statement.

Editor: Helen Wright

independence dayunited statesmike pompeo
