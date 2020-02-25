Independence day divers take Estonian flag to bottom of a lake

For more than ten years, the Estonian Divers' Club (Eesti sukeldujate klubi) has been taking both its own and the national flag to the bottom of the Äntu Blue Lake (Äntu Sinijärv) in Lääne-Viru County, in celebration of Estonia's independence anniversary.

This year, with the mild winter it was possible to take the flags to the lake bed without needing to do so under ice, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

According to club instructor Terje Meos, it was also an opportunity for the less-trained divers to take part in the unique tradition.

"Visibility is good, the water temperature is good, but we don't have the special ropes and cords to take with us to go under there. Beginners who haven't been able to pass the special course can also come," Meos explained.

According to Meos, the tradition first started due to the lake's water being very clean, making it easy to take beautiful photos with the flags.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!