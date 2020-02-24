ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Kuressaare marks Estonian Independence Day ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian Independence Day marked in Kuressaare, Saaremaa's capital.
Photo: Estonian Independence Day marked in Kuressaare, Saaremaa's capital. Author: Margus Muld/ERR
Estonian independence day was marked in Kuressaare, capital of the country's largest island, Saaremaa, at 10 a.m. at the War of Independence monument.

Saaremaa mayor, former decathlete Madis Kallas, stressed that since Estonia's 100th anniversary had now been celebrated, with the country reaching its 102nd birthday on Monday, it was now time to pause for thought, and to take action, over the next 100 years both in the country as a whole, and on Saaremaa.

The event was marked in several other locations across the island.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaaestonian independence day
