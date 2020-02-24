ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ETV broadcasts President Independence Day reception live ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: ERR
News

ERR TV channel ETV is broadcasting the annual presidential Independence Day reception, speech and concert, live from the Ugala Theater in Viljandi, from 5.30 p.m.

The event will as per tradition be preceded by the red-carpeted introduction, lasting a good couple of hours, followed by the main festivities, anchored by President Kersti Kaljulaid's speech, followed by a concert.

Around 200 of this year's 1,000-plus guests are being transported via an exclusive, invitation-only Elron train, which runs from Tallinn and then conveys them back to the capital after the event.

Readers with Estonian can watch the broadcast (in Estonian), presented by Katrin Viirpalu and Johannes Tralla, here.

February 24 2020 is the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidpresident's receptionindependence day celebrationsindependence day 2020
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
24.02

Gallery: Arrivals at Independence Day presidential reception

24.02

EKRE to hold Independence Day torch-lit procession again

24.02

ETV broadcasts President Independence Day reception live

24.02

Tallinn honors little-known Russian fighters who died on Estonian side

24.02

Estonian Football Association marks Independence Day

24.02

Gallery: Festive train bears guests to presidential Viljandi reception

24.02

Gallery: Kuressaare marks Estonian Independence Day

24.02

Gallery and video: Independence Day parade in Freedom Square

24.02

Archbshop Viilma: The Estonian flag benevolently watches over us

24.02

Anett Kontaveit in action at Doha tournament

24.02

EDF Commander: We have a 102-year-old nation. Not bad!

24.02

Gallery: Tartu celebrates Independence Day

24.02

US Secretary of State congratulates Estonia on anniversary of independence

24.02

Ratas urges society to be vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations

24.02

Viljandi residents excited to host president's reception

24.02

Gallery: Konstantin Päts sculpture unveiled in Toila

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day began with flag raising ceremony at Toompea

24.02

Põlluaas: 'We need a unified and strong Estonia'

24.02

Gallery: Hundreds gather to watch flag raising ceremony in Narva

24.02

Overview: Independence Day events

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: