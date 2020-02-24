ETV broadcasts President Independence Day reception live

ERR TV channel ETV is broadcasting the annual presidential Independence Day reception, speech and concert, live from the Ugala Theater in Viljandi, from 5.30 p.m.

The event will as per tradition be preceded by the red-carpeted introduction, lasting a good couple of hours, followed by the main festivities, anchored by President Kersti Kaljulaid's speech, followed by a concert.

Around 200 of this year's 1,000-plus guests are being transported via an exclusive, invitation-only Elron train, which runs from Tallinn and then conveys them back to the capital after the event.

Readers with Estonian can watch the broadcast (in Estonian), presented by Katrin Viirpalu and Johannes Tralla, here.

February 24 2020 is the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Estonia.

