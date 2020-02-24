Anett Kontaveit in action at Doha tournament

Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit faces off against Anastasia Sevastova of Latvia on Estonian Independence Day, at the Qatar Open in Doha, ERR's online sports portal reports.

Kontaveit, ranked 22nd, recently reached the quarter finals of the Dubai WTA tournament. Sevastova is ranked 40th in the world.

The pair have met twice before, winning one apiece.

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR's sports portal's live blog here, from 2.30 p.m. Estonian time.

