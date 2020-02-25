Anett Kontaveit beat Anastasia Sevastova of Latvia in straight sets in the Qatar Ladies Open in Doha on Monday afternoon.

The first set was evenly matched, although Kontaveit initially fell behind after having her serve broken, she returned the favor in the sixth game to take things to 3-3, and again in the 10th game to take the first set.

The second set went all the way to a tie-break situation after another game of cat-and-mouse, reaching the required 7 points to her opponent's 3 to take the match.

The Estonian, 24, from Tallinn, meets world number 13 Alyna Sabarenka of Belarus next, in the second round at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

