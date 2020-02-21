Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

Anett Kontaveit was knocked out of the Dubai WTA tennis tournament on Thursday evening, losing in two sets 6:7 (4:7), 1:6 to Petra Martic of Croatia, ERR's sports portal reports.

While the first set saw a lot of back and forth in points; Kontaveit nearly took the set when the score stood at 6:5 in her favor, with a set point, but she did not capitalize on it. In the ensuing tie-break, the Estonian was again ahead 3:1, only for Martic, ranked 15th in the world, to rack up four points in a row and ultimately take the tie-break 7:4.

Things were more of a formality in the second set; when Kontaveit was three games down with no answer, she summoned her coach, Briton Nigel Sears, to the courtside; Sears advised her to forget about the opening set. Kontaveit managed to win the next game, but that was it for the Estonian as Martic went on to win the next three, and thus set and match.

Martic will play Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) in the semi-finals.

Kontaveit, 24, from Tallinn, took on Nigel Sears as coach in 2018.

