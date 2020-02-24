Gallery: Festive train bears guests to presidential Viljandi reception

A special train taking invited guests to Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid's Independence Day reception departed Tallinn Monday afternoon, bound for Viljandi, where the event takes place this year.

Around 200 passengers, guests personally invited by the president's office, are to make use of the Elron train journey, in both directions, returning to Tallinn Monday night.

According to ERR's online news in Estonian, a program of festivities is planned for the journey, including a charity raffle.

Around 1,500 people were invited to the reception, taking place this year at Ugala Theater in the South Estonian town, with about 1,000 of the original invitees confirming, according to ERR.

