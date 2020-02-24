Archbshop Viilma: The Estonian flag benevolently watches over us

In his speech and blessing at the Toompea Governor's Garden on the morning of Independence Day, head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma likened the Estonian blue-black-and-white flag to a person benevolently looking over the independent state.

Archbishop Viilma noted the well-known fact, that many babies are born with blue eyes, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, quoting BNS.

"When looking at a person with sky-blue eyes, we can see for ourselves the colors of the Estonian flag - blue, black and white."

Viilma admitted that blue and white had been the eye color of Estonians for centuries before colors, blue, black and white became stitched together.

"During the years of occupation, many of us could look boldly even in the face of the most hostile contempt for Estonian independence, and nobody could do anything about this freedom-talking approach," he said.

Continuing the analogy, Archbishop Viilma said that, looking at the blue-and-white atop Pikk Hermann, Estonia is being watched over on her birthday morning.

"Most importantly, our Estonia looks at us, and everyone else who lives here or is visiting our country, with sincere and hospitable blue-black-and-white eyes. When the Estonian flag flutters in the breeze, we can see our homeland glittering, and kindly blinking back at us. Thanks to God, all is well with the land, our people, and our independence."

