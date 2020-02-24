Gallery: Hundreds gather to watch flag raising ceremony in Narva

Approximately 400 people gathered in Narva on Monday morning to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia and watch the raising of the flag.

The flag was raised at sunrise at 7.34 a.m and Mayor of Narva Aleksei Jevgrafov made a speech.

ERR's correspondent Sergei Stepanov estimated 400 people came to the ceremony at Narva Castle.

