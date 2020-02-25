Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's 102nd anniversary with a mass bathing in the sea at Tallinn's Pikakari beach.

The winter swimmers planned to form the number 102 with the people in honor of the anniversary. The waves and cold weather weren't in favor of this, however, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

