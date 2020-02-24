Overview: Independence Day events

On Monday, February 24, the 102nd anniversary of the republic will be celebrated across Estonia. Below is a list of events which will take place throughout the day.

Independence Day morning starts at sunrise with the flag flying across the country. The day is an official flag day and the blue, black and white flags should be flying on residential, commercial and office buildings by 8 a.m.

At Toompea, the Estonian flag will be hoisted at Pikk Hermann Tower at 7.34 a.m. The Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas will give a welcoming speech. The flag raising ceremony in the Governor's Garden at Toompea will be attended by the flag-raising units of the Defence League, the Women's Home Defence, the Young Eagles, the Home Daughters, the Scouts, the Guides, academic organisations, as well as societies, associations and schools.

Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing. Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre student, winner of Voldemar Panso Prize, Maarja Johanna Mägi will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

At 9 a.m., wreaths will be laid at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will give a speech.

A worship service will begin at 10 a.m. at Charles Church (Kaarli kirik).

The Defense Forces parade will begin at 12:00 noon on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). The parade will be hosted by President Kersti Kaljulaid and will be led by Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, Commander of the Defense Forces. Over 800 people will take part. At the end of the parade there will be an exhibition of military equipment.

The Independence Day Concert and the Reception of the President of the Republic will begin at 6 p.m. in Viljandi's Ugala Theater.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!