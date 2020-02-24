ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Overview: Independence Day events ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

On Monday, February 24, the 102nd anniversary of the republic will be celebrated across Estonia. Below is a list of events which will take place throughout the day.

Independence Day morning starts at sunrise with the flag flying across the country. The day is an official flag day and the blue, black and white flags should be flying on residential, commercial and office buildings by 8 a.m.

At Toompea, the Estonian flag will be hoisted at Pikk Hermann Tower at 7.34 a.m. The Speaker of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas will give a welcoming speech. The flag raising ceremony in the Governor's Garden at Toompea will be attended by the flag-raising units of the Defence League, the Women's Home Defence, the Young Eagles, the Home Daughters, the Scouts, the Guides, academic organisations, as well as societies, associations and schools.

Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing. Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre student, winner of Voldemar Panso Prize, Maarja Johanna Mägi will read out the Estonian Declaration of Independence.

At 9 a.m., wreaths will be laid at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will give a speech.

A worship service will begin at 10 a.m. at Charles Church (Kaarli kirik).

The Defense Forces parade will begin at 12:00 noon on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). The parade will be hosted by President Kersti Kaljulaid and will be led by Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, Commander of the Defense Forces. Over 800 people will take part. At the end of the parade there will be an exhibition of military equipment.

The Independence Day Concert and the Reception of the President of the Republic will begin at 6 p.m. in Viljandi's Ugala Theater. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

independence day
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:01

Estonian Football Association marks Independence Day

15:19

Gallery: Festive train bears guests to presidential Viljandi reception

15:12

Gallery: Kuressaare marks Estonian Independence Day

14:43

Gallery and video: Independence Day parade in Freedom Square

14:27

Archbshop Viilma: The Estonian flag benevolently watches over us

14:16

Anett Kontaveit in action at Doha tournament

13:44

EDF Commander: We have a 102-year-old nation. Not bad!

13:08

Gallery: Tartu celebrates Independence Day

11:51

US Secretary of State congratulates Estonia on anniversary of independence

11:29

Ratas urges society to be vigilant and prepared for unexpected situations

10:56

Viljandi residents excited to host president's reception

09:59

Gallery: Konstantin Päts sculpture unveiled in Toila

08:55

Gallery: Independence Day began with flag raising ceremony at Toompea

08:46

Põlluaas: 'We need a unified and strong Estonia'

08:34

Gallery: Hundreds gather to watch flag raising ceremony in Narva

07:16

Overview: Independence Day events

06:54

Map: Independence Day traffic disruptions in Tallinn

23.02

Photos: President thanks active people at Maarjamäe

23.02

KFC reconsiders English-language marketing text after Archbishop criticism

23.02

Russian military to re-enact WWII battle on Estonian border

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: