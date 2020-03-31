Police allow studded winter tires into April as weather changeable

Studded winter tires are permissible into April given the current cold spell, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says. Usually, studded tires are forbidden after March 31.

"The transition time for summer tires has been made flexible in Estonia. Daytime temperatures still fluctuate around 10 degrees - we can have +6C during the day and -6C at night - and it is still very dangerous to drive on the roads in the early mornings," PPA spokesperson Sirle Loigo told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Tuesday night.

Summer tires are permissible by law from the beginning of March, but given the changeable weather, the fact that whereas summer tires are forbidden during the winter months, (non-studded) winter tires can be used in summer, as well as the coronavirus crisis means that tire changing firms aren't seeing much demand at present.

"Tire changing is not very active at the moment," said one, Jaan Melsas, manager of the Haapsalu-based Uuemõisa car center.

"While at the beginning of last week there was already a fairly active period, the weather forecast made these charts a little messy and there have been cancellations," Melsas said, agreeing that no hurry to change tires was needed in any case.

The PPA's Sirle Loigo stressed that it is not only the tires that are the main safety consideration in changeable conditions. Drivers also needs to take into account the road conditions and choose the appropriate speed.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!