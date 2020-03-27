Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

A truck caught fire at Tallinn's Old City Harbor after driving off a ship on Thursday evening. According to the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), no people were injured.

The Rescue Board received an emergency call at 5.23 p.m. No people were injured, the truck carrying plastics was completely destroyed.

Several smaller explosions were heard, most probably involving exploding tires, the Rescue Board told ERR's online news in Estonian. The Rescue Board added that as the parking lot where the truck burned was secluded, there was no risk of fire spreading.