ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
15 photos
News

A truck caught fire at Tallinn's Old City Harbor after driving off a ship on Thursday evening. According to the Rescue Board (Päästeamet), no people were injured.

The Rescue Board received an emergency call at 5.23 p.m. No people were injured, the truck carrying plastics was completely destroyed.

Several smaller explosions were heard, most probably involving exploding tires, the Rescue Board told ERR's online news in Estonian. The Rescue Board added that as the parking lot where the truck burned was secluded, there was no risk of fire spreading.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

old city harbour
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:42

Court grants Baltika reorganization proceedings amid financial difficulties

11:21

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts

10:59

Sportland avoids fine for attracting crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

10:51

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

10:22

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant

10:07

Medical association chief: Coronavirus intensive care requires weeks

09:41

Dozens of Estonian companies ready to produce protective equipment

09:23

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus

09:03

Minister: We're ordering Chinese coronavirus equipment, as Europe is closed

08:45

Most shopping mall stores closed from Friday

08:22

Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

07:59

Ratas: EU cooperation key in fighting coronavirus spread

07:42

City dwellers moving to countryside carry coronavirus to rural communities

07:24

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

26.03

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

26.03

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

26.03

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

26.03

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

26.03

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

26.03

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: