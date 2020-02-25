Snow expected to fall in coming days

Snow and sleet are being forecast for the coming day s the Estonian Weather Service reports .

On Tuesday evening, the precipitation zone reaches Hiiumaa and Saaremaa and at night will spread to the mainland. It will snow, after midnight in Saaremaa and in southern Estonia, rainfall will become more watery. By morning, the intensity of precipitation will weaken.

In central Estonia the snow cover may reach 5 centimeters, while in southern Estonia due to wetter snow and sleet it may only reach 2 centimeters. Snow will not reach the north until Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, heavy snowfall is predicted in Hiiumaa and in the northern part of the country (north of the Virtsu-Vändra-Alatskivi line) with rainfall of 5-8 mm, and potentially 5-10 cm of snow. It is possible that precipitation will be more intense on the north coast, and with a strong northeast wind, a blizzard is possible. In the southern part of the country, precipitation will be less intense and there may be sleet.

On Thursday, there will be light snow in some areas but sleet in the south.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!