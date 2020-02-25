ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Snow expected to fall in coming days ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Winter.
Winter. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Silvia Viru
News

Snow and sleet are being forecast for the coming days the Estonian Weather Service reports.

On Tuesday evening, the precipitation zone reaches Hiiumaa and Saaremaa and at night will spread to the mainland. It will snow, after midnight in Saaremaa and in southern Estonia, rainfall will become more watery. By morning, the intensity of precipitation will weaken.

In central Estonia the snow cover may reach 5 centimeters, while in southern Estonia due to wetter snow and sleet it may only reach 2 centimeters. Snow will not reach the north until Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, heavy snowfall is predicted in Hiiumaa and in the northern part of the country (north of the Virtsu-Vändra-Alatskivi line) with rainfall of 5-8 mm, and potentially 5-10 cm of snow. It is possible that precipitation will be more intense on the north coast, and with a strong northeast wind, a blizzard is possible. In the southern part of the country, precipitation will be less intense and there may be sleet.

On Thursday, there will be light snow in some areas but sleet in the south.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

snowweatherwinter
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:58

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

16:43

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

16:21

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

15:54

Snow expected to fall in coming days

15:38

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

15:23

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

14:52

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

14:36

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

14:12

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

13:53

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

13:27

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

13:10

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

12:39

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

12:19

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

11:51

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

11:36

Burj Khalifa lit-up in blue, black and white for Estonian independence day

11:12

Pharmacy magnate urges Riigikogu to stand up for business freedoms

10:54

Independence day divers take Estonian flag to bottom of a lake

10:27

Survey: Support for Ratas and Center falls in Ida-Viru County

10:04

Toyota team boss: I forgave Tänak long ago

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: