Open Air Museum celebrates Shrove Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Shrovetide celebrations in the Tallinn Open Air Museum. Source: ERR
Culture

Shrovetide Tuesday, one of the most popular holidays of the folk calendar, was celebrated in the Estonian Open Air Museum in Tallinn on Sunday.

The Open Air Museum's webpage was festive on Sunday morning, calling on people to not stay cooped up in their homes for Shrovetide celebrations, but rather go sledding, sledging and to have traditional Shrovetide foods - pea soup and buns topped with whipped cream (in Estonian: Vastlakukkel).

Shrove Tuesday has always been a women's holiday and women were not allowed to work and were instead pushed to take part in different exciting challenges. Often, women just spent the day in the local tavern, according to the museum.

"Even old girls, while they could not visit, could court on that day and rejecting them was forbidden. The man had to take the old girls as their wife," said Merike Puura, project head for the museum.

On Shrove Tuesday, women combed their hair and that of horses so hair would grow long and thick. Many beauty procedures were also taken up during Shrovetide celebrations, but modern knowledge shows that treating pimples with gasoline is not quite effective, for example.

In addition, women braided different patterns into their hair and soaked their hair in an onion stew. Charcoal and vaseline was often used as mascara and vinegar was used for freckles and dandruff.

"There was a nice saying about that - men love blondes, but marry brunettes. Meaning those who tried hard to bleach themselves - hair and else - went through some things," said Ülla Veerg, a volunteer at the festivities.

All the Open Air Museum's activities for Shrove Tuesday on Sunday were held outdoors to help alleviate any issues regarding the coronavirus' spread.

Many of the Shrovetide celebrations and traditions have remained in the hearts of Estonians to this day, the most popular one being sledding. While a long slide back in the day meant getting long linen in the warmer months, Shrovetide experts say it could mean having good luck when it comes to your bank account nowadays.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

global estonians

LATEST NEWS

12:29

Speed cameras warning signs causing disputes

11:56

Virologist: New COVID-19 strains come from where things got out of hand

11:33

Karl Erik Nazarov updates his 60 m Estonian record

11:09

Saare County suspends hobby education for two weeks

10:43

AK: Smaller islands' residents get resourceful in travel during cold spell

10:37

Health Board: 412 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, six deaths

10:14

14,000 education workers have registered for vaccinations

09:51

Open Air Museum celebrates Shrove Tuesday

09:24

Statistics: Unemployment up 16,000 on year to 2020

08:58

Narva child dies in suspected apartment carbon monoxide poisoning

08:31

Musician and actor Jaak Johanson dies

14.02

Anvar Samost: Parties should collect member fees before banning donations

14.02

Külli Taro: Rights and obligations of local governments in the mobility era

14.02

Riikoja: Government's 100 days plan does not look beyond elections

14.02

Kaarel Tarand: Optimistic explanation of a sad outcome

14.02

Day brings 667 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

14.02

Indrek Kiisler: High time we learned to live with the virus

14.02

Defense League elects members of the year

14.02

Tänak wins Otepää Winter Rally

13.02

Health Board: Valentine's Day, Shrove Tuesday should be celebrated safely

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: