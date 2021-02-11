Global Estonian Report: February 10-17 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Snow cover in Tallinn on Sunday. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

National Archives to support archival projects of Estonians abroad

The National Archives of Estonia is conducting a competition, the aim of which is to promote the collection and preservation of the cultural heritage of Estonians abroad.

The size of the support fund is €138,000. Both legal entities and individuals around the world can apply for support. Applications can be submitted until March 1, 2021.

EKKT announces Kalevipoeg art contest

The Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto is proud to announce the Kalevipoeg (Son of Kalev) art contest. Kalevipoeg is an Estonian epic poem written by Friedrich Reinhold Kreutzwald in 1853. The purpose of this contest is to re-introduce this national Estonian epic poem to today's younger generation.

All submissions can be created in any medium, any size and subject matter has to be related to the Kalevipoeg epic poem.

Practice Estonian online with native speakers in the Language Friends Program

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is offering Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors. The initiative falls in the foundation's Keelesõber (Language Friends) program and takes place via e-channels.

Upcoming Online Events

Making vastlakuleid for Vastlapäev (February 14, online)

Vastlapäev (Shrove Tuesday) is coming! Vastlapäev in Estonia is traditionally associated with the anticipation of spring and is celebrated with sledding, and eating pea soup and buns topped with whipped cream (vastlakuleid).

Learn how to make them and learn about old Vastlapäev traditions during this FB Live event hosted by the Seattle Estonian Society.

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (February 23, online)

Practice Estonian online!  Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment. 

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

