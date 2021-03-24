Global Estonian Report March 24 - 31 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A virtual forum will be held on April 13 for the Estonian diaspora. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organising a virtual forum for global Estonians

On 13 April, the very first virtual forum for Estonians around the world will be held, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will present its activities and plans concerning the diaspora. Hille Hanso and Ellen Valter, Estonians living abroad, will also speak at the forum, talking about how global Estonians could participate in Estonia's development.

The virtual forum for global Estonians is a continuation of the survey conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs among the diaspora last year and is the next step in strengthening co-operation between Estonia and Estonians living abroad.

"I am sincerely pleased with the feedback from the survey of Estonians living abroad, which confirms the desire to maintain a strong connection with their homeland and contribute to the progress of Estonia. The survey also revealed the concerns of Estonians living abroad, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can take into account when planning activities related to the diaspora," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets.

A summary of the global Estonian survey can be found here.

International House of Estonia organizing webinar for newcomers to Estonia

Have you recently moved to Estonia and experienced a bigger cultural shock than you expected?

The International House of Estonia is is presenting a webinar (Coping with Cultural Shock) on the ups and downs and do's and don'ts of settling in. The International House of Estonia provides a wide range of essential information, consultations and state services for international newcomers.

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Cassandra from Canada

The fifth interview in ERR News' collaboration with the "Tallinn City Center New Arrivals Project" is with Cassandra from Canada. This interview was carried out by Svetlana Štšur project manager of "Tallinn City Center New Arrivals Project" which is run by Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn) Government with support from the European Social Fund. Every month, Štšur will interview an expat living in Tallinn and discuss why they moved to Estonia, what they like about the capital and their recommendations for other newcomers.

Practise Estonian online with native speakers in the Language Friends Program

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is offering Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors. The initiative falls in the foundation's Keelesõber (Language Friends) program, and takes place via e-channels.

Upcoming Online Events

Project updates from the International Estonian Centre (March 24, online)

From wherever in the world you are, join the Estonian Centre Project team for updates and progress on the International Estonian Centre in Toronto- and to "hear the groundbreaking (pun intended) announcements".

Estonian Music Week: Memories of Home concert series (March 25, online)

Join Estonian Music Week and VEMU (the Museum of Estonians Abroad) for a celebration of shared folk songs between Estonia and Latvia with Linda Maruta Kronbergs, Helmi & Merike Hess and Roland Campbell. The Memories of Home live-stream concert series embraces the duality of having roots in one country while starting afresh in another.

VEMU Translation Competition (March 31, online)

The Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) in Toronto together with the Estonian Writer's Union and Estonian Literature Center is having a competition to find new translators of fiction from Estonian into English. Participation is open to people of all ages provided they have not previously made public any translated book. The competition deadline date is March 31. 

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

