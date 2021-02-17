Global Estonian report: February 17-24 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Eva-Maria Liimets speaking in the Riigikogu. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to strengthen relations with global Estonians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets has confirmed her wish to keep in touch with the global Estonian community and announced that the ministry plans to develop a diaspora policy for this purpose and to create a special envoy for diaspora issues in the ministry.

"Estonia cherishes each and every one of its people. This is also our guiding principle in consular affairs and staying in touch with the global Estonian community," foreign minister Liimets said.

Niagara Falls to be lit blue, black and white for Estonian Independence Day

The Estonian Central Council in Canada has organized the lighting of Niagara Falls (one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world) in blue, black and white to commemorate the 103 anniversary of Estonian independence.

The CN Tower in Toronto (once the tallest freestanding structure in the world) will also be lit blue, black and white at the bottom of each hour on February 24th in honour of National Estonian Heritage Day in Canada.

Both lightings can be viewed online.

Upcoming Online Events (EV 103)

To celebrate the 103rd anniversary of Estonian Independence Day (Eesti Vabariigi aastapäev), global Estonian communities and organizations are getting together online.

Below is a list of online EV 103 events that Estonians worldwide can participate in.

(Click here for a full updated list of EV 103 online events)

Association of Estonians in Sweden / Rootsi Eestlaste Liit (February 20)

Toronto Estonian Society / Toronto Eesti Selts (February 21)

Estonian Society of Los Angeles / Los Angelese Eeesti Selts (February 21)

Chicago Estonian House / Chicago Eesti Maja (February 21)

Seattle Estonian Society / Seattle'i Eesti Selts (Feburary 21)

Tampere Estonian Club / Tampere Eesti Klubi (February 24)

Belgian Estonian Society / Eesti Selts Belgias (February 24)

Estonian Society of Sydney / Sydney Eesti Selts (February 27)

Estonian American National Council / Eesti Rahvuskomitee Ühendriikides (February 27)

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

