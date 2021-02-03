Global Estonian Report: February 3 – 10

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, approximately 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

International Estonian Centre set to break ground this month

The largest project for Estonians abroad in more than a generation is set to break ground this February. The International Estonian Centre will be a vibrant hub located in downtown Toronto that will serve the global Estonian community now and for future generations. The opening of the International Estonian Centre is planned for mid-2022.

Practice Estonian online with native speakers in the Language Friends Program

The Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus) is offering Estonian language learners the opportunity to practice communication by chatting with volunteer Estonian language mentors. The initiative falls in the foundation's Keelesõber (Language Friends) program and takes place via e-channels. To date, 571 language learners and 225 volunteer mentors have already registered.

Estonian cultural societies abroad - apply now for support!

The deadline for proposals to support the projects and events of Estonian cultural societies abroad is next Monday. The budget of the program is €40,000 with a maximum of €4,000 going to each applicant. Applications can be submitted until February 8. The program is run by the Integration Foundation and funded by the Ministry of Culture.

Upcoming Online Events

A photographer's 150 views of the 150th Estonian Song and Dance Festival (February 3, online)

In the summer of 2019, Dr. Peeter Põldre photographed the 150th anniversary of the Estonian Song Festival, a unique tradition that has been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. In his presentation, we will see what the celebrations looked like through the lens of an accredited photographer. Presented by the Museum of Estonians Abroad. (In English)

Hajala ringvaade - World Estonian View (February 7, online/radio)

Vikerraadio's morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian communities abroad. Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning with host Maarja Merivoo-Parro (in Estonian).

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (February 9, online)

Practice Estonian online! Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Film Night - "Vehkleja" (February 10, online)

Watch both older and newer Estonian films together. Every film night we briefly introduce the content of the film, the actors and learn new words and phrases related to the film. Film evenings are aimed at everyone from the B1 language level.

This week's film is the "Vehkleja" (The Fencer), about a champion fencer on the run from the Soviet secret service who finds himself inspiring Estonian schoolchildren to take up the sport.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

