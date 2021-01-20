Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonian World Council issues statement to the Estonian parliament hoping for continued cooperation

The Estonian World Council (ÜEKN), which unites global Estonian organizations from 10 countries, issued a statement hoping the future government will continue close cooperation with Estonians abroad and will approve and implement the forthcoming Global Estonian Program.

Integration Foundation announces support for Estonian cultural societies abroad

The Integration Foundation (INSA) announced a call for proposals to support the projects and events of Estonian cultural societies abroad, which contributes to the preservation of the Estonian language and culture around the world and to the preservation of ties to Estonia. The budget of the program is €40,000 with a maximum of €4,000 going to each applicant. Applications can be submitted until February 8. The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture.

VEMU announces Estonian translation competition

The Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) in Toronto together with the Estonian Writer's Union and Estonian Literature Center announce a competition to find new translators of fiction from Estonian into English. Participation is open to people of all ages provided they have not previously made public any translated book.

Upcoming Online Events

The story of the Estonian refugee ship 'Victory' (January 21, online)

In 1944 between 70,000-80,000 Estonians escaped Estonia to seek freedom in the West, helping to create the global Estonian diaspora of today. VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) and the Chair of Estonian Studies at the University of Toronto offer you an interesting online-lecture by Gabriel Doherty from University College Cork, Ireland about the journey of the Estonian refugee ship 'Victory' from Sweden to Canada in 1949 and its unexpected landing in Ireland.

Language Roulette: practice Estonian in short online conversations (January 26, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation (INSA), which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment. Participants chat for a limited time in Estonian on a given topic in a random group.

Returnee support meeting (January 26, online)

The Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings for those who have returned to Estonia from living abroad in order to help them better readjust to life in the country and make contact with others going through the same experience.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

