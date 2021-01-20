Global Estonian Report: January 20-27 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) at the Estonian parliament (September 2019)
Estonian World Council (ÜEKN) at the Estonian parliament (September 2019) Source: Estonian World Council
News

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonian World Council issues statement to the Estonian parliament hoping for continued cooperation 

The Estonian World Council (ÜEKN), which unites global Estonian organizations from 10 countries, issued a statement hoping the future government will continue close cooperation with Estonians abroad and will approve and implement the forthcoming Global Estonian Program. 

Integration Foundation announces support for Estonian cultural societies abroad

The Integration Foundation (INSA) announced a call for proposals to support the projects and events of Estonian cultural societies abroad, which contributes to the preservation of the Estonian language and culture around the world and to the preservation of ties to Estonia. The budget of the program is €40,000 with a maximum of €4,000 going to each applicant. Applications can be submitted until February 8. The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture. 

VEMU announces Estonian translation competition

The Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) in Toronto together with the Estonian Writer's Union and Estonian Literature Center announce a competition to find new translators of fiction from Estonian into English. Participation is open to people of all ages provided they have not previously made public any translated book.

Upcoming Online Events

The story of the Estonian refugee ship 'Victory'  (January 21, online)

In 1944 between 70,000-80,000 Estonians escaped Estonia to seek freedom in the West, helping to create the global Estonian diaspora of today. VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) and the Chair of Estonian Studies at the University of Toronto offer you an interesting online-lecture by Gabriel Doherty from University College Cork, Ireland about the journey of the Estonian refugee ship 'Victory' from Sweden to Canada in 1949 and its unexpected landing in Ireland.

Language Roulette: practice Estonian in short online conversations (January 26, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation (INSA), which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment. Participants chat for a limited time in Estonian on a given topic in a random group.

Returnee support meeting (January 26, online)

The Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings for those who have returned to Estonia from living abroad in order to help them better readjust to life in the country and make contact with others going through the same experience.

 What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: