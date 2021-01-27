Global Estonian Report: January 27 – February 3

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Estonia becomes the only country in the world run by elected women

Estonia has become the only country in the world with an elected female president and elected female prime minister. Three other countries with a female head of state and head of government are New Zealand, Denmark, and Barbados, all with a queen and a female prime minister.

New Estonian government ensures close cooperation with Estonian communities abroad will continue

As a result of recent political events, Estonian ministries have received many worrying appeals with questions about whether and how work on the global Estonian program (Üleilmse eestluse programm) will continue.

The new Estonian government has ensured Estonian communities abroad it has a strong plan to continue developing cooperation and has written its main points into the coalition agreement.

Registration opens for language camps for young Estonians living abroad

Youngsters with Estonian roots who live abroad are invited once again to attend language and culture camps in Estonia. Designed for young people aged 13-18, the camps are an opportunity for them to study Estonian, get to know local kids their own age and learn more about the country's culture. Among other things, they go sightseeing and on excursions and play sports together. We want young Estonians living abroad to feel a connection to their homeland and to the Estonian language. Registration ends on March 31st.

Integration Foundation announces support for Estonian cultural societies abroad

The Integration Foundation (INSA) announced a call for proposals to support the projects and events of Estonian cultural societies abroad, which contributes to the preservation of the Estonian language and culture around the world and to the preservation of ties to Estonia. The budget of the program is €40,000 with a maximum of €4,000 going to each applicant. Applications can be submitted until February 8. The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture.

Upcoming Online Events

A photographer's 150 views of the 150th Estonian Song and Dance Festival (February 3, online)

In the summer of 2019, Dr. Peeter Põldre photographed the 150th anniversary of the Estonian Song Festival, a unique tradition that has been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. In his presentation, we will see what the celebrations looked like through the lens of an accredited photographer. Presented by the Museum of Estonians Abroad. (In English)

VEMU events feedback survey

The Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU) has created a short survey to gather your thoughts on last year's program. VEMU will soon continue its series of online events and concerts that are available to Estonians around the world.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

