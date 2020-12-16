Global Estonian Report: Christmas Edition

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which gives a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Since Christmas is around the corner, this week's edition has a definite Yuletide angle!

Upcoming Online Events

Let's sing Christmas songs together! Laulame koos jõululaule! (December 20, online)

The Association of Estonian Cultural Societies (EKSÜ) continues its web series "I, Estonian" (Mina, Eestlane).

Since it is Christmas time, the program will feature a world-wide joint singing of traditional Estonian folk Christmas songs over the web. The virtual choir is conducted by musicians Toomas and Inga Lunge.

The aim of the series is to open Estonian culture to the world through a series of online conversations, lectures and concerts.

9th Annual Estonian Christmas / Rahvajõulupuu: Virtual Edition (December 10-24, online)

An Estonian Christmas/ Rahvajõulupuu has always been a way for the Estonian community in Canada to celebrate as one. Although we can't gather in person this year, we can still be together! Explore these webpages and get to know the many organizations, vendors, chefs, performers and ideas that make up our wonderful community.

It is the mission of the Estonian Foundation of Canada to support and promote Estonian culture - and keep us all connected to our heritage.

Christmas News Review

Blood, Guts and Glory - making "verivorstid"

Every Christmas time, passionate Estonians in communities around the globe get together to make 'verivorstid' (blood sausages). Learn about the blood sausage-making process and the communal spirit this time-honoured Yuletide tradition has for Estonians living abroad.

Want to cut down a Christmas tree in Estonia? There's an app for that

Not only was the first Christmas tree erected in Tallinn town square in 1441, Estonia's state forest management centre also has a mobile app to help find you one to cut down and bring home! British-Estonian entrepreneur Adam Rang explains how the app works.

Share your Christmas memories and traditions on film!

Take part in the initiative to collect films showcasing the lives of Estonian communities abroad by sharing your Yuletide memories and traditions. The initiative takes place in cooperation with ETV2 and its purpose is to produce new episodes of the show 8 mm ELU (LIFE on 8 mm) and update the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom collection with films depicting the lives of Estonian communities abroad.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!