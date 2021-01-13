Global Estonian Report: January 13-20 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Source: Jaanus Ree/Brand Estonia Toolbox
Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which gives a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

The new year begins with the announcement of a number of programs, competitions, and Estonian language courses aimed at global Estonians. 

Integration Foundation announces support for Estonian cultural societies abroad 

The Integration Foundation (INSA) announced a call for proposals to support the projects and events of Estonian cultural societies abroad, which contributes to the preservation of the Estonian language and culture around the world and to the preservation of ties to Estonia. The budget of the program is 40 000 euros with a maximum of 4000 euros going to each applicant. Applications can be submitted until February 8. The application round is funded by the Ministry of Culture. 

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens on January 20th

On January 20th at 10 a.m. (Estonian time), registration for free Estonian language courses will begin on the website of the Integration Foundation. The Foundation offers online courses and classroom learning. Adults above 18 years of age can register for the courses, using an ID card, Mobile-ID or Smart-ID.

ERR launches radio program about global Estonians

Vikerraadio's new morning program "Hajala ringvaade" (World Estonian View) offers an insight into the lives and experiences of Estonians and Estonian communities abroad. Tune into Vikerraadio on Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) every Sunday morning with host Maarja Merivoo-Parro who has long-term experience in international radio work. The radio program is in Estonian.

Estonian American National Council announces literature and culture award

The Estonian American National Council (EANC) is pleased to announce the re-establishment of the Henrik Visnapuu literature and culture award. Works to be considered may be in Estonian and/or other languages, and may be published/presented in or outside of Estonia, although the award assigns preference to works from the Estonian diaspora community and abroad.  The deadline to submit nominations is April 1, 2021. Nominees may be put forth by individuals and/or organizations in Estonia, the United States, and abroad.

Upcoming Online Events 

Virtual workshop: Learn to bake Estonian dark rye bread (January 13, online)

Learn how to bake delicious and healthy Estonian dark rye bread at the "Baking with Ene" virtual workshop.  Home chef Ene will show how she bakes her Estonian style bread. Instructions in Estonian with English subtitles. Presented by the Museum of Estonians Abroad (VEMU).

Returnee support meeting (January 14, online)

The Integration Foundation is organizing a series of meetings for those who have returned to Estonia from living abroad in order to help them better readjust to life in the country and make contact with others going through the same experience.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

