Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

Estonian students in England.
Estonian students in England. Source: Cambridge University Estonian Society
Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

The weekly feature will include Estonian events in various locations worldwide, news and other tidbits of interest, so be sure to bookmark this page to avoid missing out.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Music Week Presents: Live-stream concert + mini-lecture with Honeypaw (December 4, online)

Celebrate Tartu College's (Toronto) 50th anniversary, Finnish Independence Day and kick off the festive season! Presented in collaboration with VEMU (Museum of Estonians Abroad) and the Finnish Studies Program at University of Toronto, start the night with a fascinating mini lecture before enjoying Honeypaw (Finland) performing live at Tartu College in Toronto.

An Estonian Christmas/Rahvajõulupuu: Virtual Edition (December 10-24, online)

A virtual holiday celebration of the Estonian community in Canada - from December 10-24 when people around the world can visit our community online. There will be a virtual marketplace, a virtual cafe, even a virtual stage featuring performances from the community.

Watch It Again

Estonian Music Week Presents: Tallinn Calling

Join Marcus Kolga online for an Estonian Music Week (EMW) virtual broadcast in English about the influence of Jazz, Punk, & Rock 'n' Roll on youth culture in occupied Soviet-era Estonia and the Soviet Union. First live-streamed on November 25. 

News Review

Global Estonian Day Celebrated Online

Global Estonian Day was celebrated online this year on November 28. 

Global Estonian Day or Välis-Eesti päev (VÄE päev) is a 90+ year-old tradition started in Estonia in the 1920's and has been re-celebrated starting in 1995 following the restoration of independence. This year's focus was on highlighting the experiences of Estonians abroad on film. The virtual event was organized by the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom and ended with the joint singing of the popular song, "Ta lendab mesipuu poole" ("He flies to the beehive"). 

Experiences: Estonian Students Abroad 

Recently, a youth-related project was completed in cooperation with ERR, during which students from Estonia studying abroad shared their thoughts on their motivation to go abroad, maintaining ties to Estonia, and cooperation opportunities related to Estonia. Read the entire series of articles (in Estonian). 

Vabamu and ETV2 initiative to collect films showcasing the lives of Estonian communities abroad ends December 31 (link in Estonian and English) 

Take part in the initiative to collect films showcasing the lives of Estonian communities abroad! The initiative takes place in cooperation with ETV2 and its purpose is to produce new episodes of the show 8 mm ELU (English: "LIFE on 8 mm") and update the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom collection with films depicting the lives of Estonian communities abroad. 

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway. 

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

