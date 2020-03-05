Gallery: Readers preserving their snowmen in refrigerators until Jaanipäev

Host of ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamea" Priit Kuusk recently invited the public to preserve their snowmen in their refrigerators until Jaanipäev (Midsummer day) in the light of the practically non-existent winter weather.

Several readers have put their snowmen in storage in their refrigerators as a result, and some sent ERR pictures of the snowmen preserved in previous years.

