Estonian skier gives WRC drivers a run for their money

Day two of Rally Estonia has seen an unusual pitting of WRC car against skier.

Olympic skier Jaak Mae, despite the high temperatures in Tartu (just under 28C at the time of writing), donned a pair of skis and took on the cars on an artificial snow service set alongside the track.

One Spanish-speaking observer tweeted that: "OK. Just when we thought that the excavator dance in Sweden was among the most 'peculiar' rally promotions, along comes Estonia and ..."

OK. Cuando pensábamos que el baile de excavadoras en Suecia entraba dentro de las promociones más 'peculiares' en un rally, llega Estonia y... #WRC pic.twitter.com/FhOvMFXCE3 — Iván Fernández (@fernischumi) July 16, 2021

Who won the short encounter, Mae, bronze medalist at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, or the Toyota Yarises, Hyundai i20s and Ford Fiestas of the WRC competitors, has yet to be announced.

