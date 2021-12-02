Current snow layer not enough to open ski centers just yet

While the snowfall in Estonia so far has painted the ground white, it is not enough for ski centers to open their trails yet. Snow cannons are working all night this week in southern Estonia to be able to open the ski season properly this Saturday.

Ski center managers and trail masters are happy since the forecasts did not predict such cold and snow this early. Although the winter arrived early, ski centers cannot make do without fake snow for the time being, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

"This natural snow tends to be very airy. The snow layer ends up being half or even less than the 20 cm it is in some places. A prepared slope should have a layer of 1.5 m or even more. That is why we are operating several days before the weekend," said Kuutsemägi and Väike Munamägi ski center manager Erlend Aav.

Snow cannons are on full-blast in order to open ski centers at Kuutsemägi, Kütioru recreation center and Valgehobusemäe this Saturday. The trails at Väike Munamägi and Nõmme will take a little longer and cannons have not been put to work at Kiviõli at all.

A large collection of people are expected to be in Kuutsemägi, Estonia's most popular ski center, as a majority of the visitors tend to be from Harju County.

There are also cross-country trails available across Estonia already. "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke with Kaupo, a skier from southern Estonia: "It is very nice, but a little dirty. I wish there was more snow. Luckily, the cannons are working, there will be more, you can really ski in a few weeks."

