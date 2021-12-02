Current snow layer not enough to open ski centers just yet

News
Snow cannon.
Snow cannon. Source: ERR
News

While the snowfall in Estonia so far has painted the ground white, it is not enough for ski centers to open their trails yet. Snow cannons are working all night this week in southern Estonia to be able to open the ski season properly this Saturday.

Ski center managers and trail masters are happy since the forecasts did not predict such cold and snow this early. Although the winter arrived early, ski centers cannot make do without fake snow for the time being, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

"This natural snow tends to be very airy. The snow layer ends up being half or even less than the 20 cm it is in some places. A prepared slope should have a layer of 1.5 m or even more. That is why we are operating several days before the weekend," said Kuutsemägi and Väike Munamägi ski center manager Erlend Aav.

Snow cannons are on full-blast in order to open ski centers at Kuutsemägi, Kütioru recreation center and Valgehobusemäe this Saturday. The trails at Väike Munamägi and Nõmme will take a little longer and cannons have not been put to work at Kiviõli at all.

A large collection of people are expected to be in Kuutsemägi, Estonia's most popular ski center, as a majority of the visitors tend to be from Harju County.

There are also cross-country trails available across Estonia already. "Aktuaalne kaamera" spoke with Kaupo, a skier from southern Estonia: "It is very nice, but a little dirty. I wish there was more snow. Luckily, the cannons are working, there will be more, you can really ski in a few weeks."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

Government allocates €22.5 million to construct eastern border more quickly

13:06

Estonia joins Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

12:45

Estonia's coronavirus risk level drops from high to medium

12:42

Tallinn's budget to exceed €1 billion for first time in history

12:14

November 2021 significantly warmer than Estonian average

11:48

HKScan to increase prices of meat products next year

11:20

We have more standpoints than seats at the table Updated

11:19

Number of exchange students in 2021 at record level

11:01

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

10:38

Health Board: 256 hospitalized patients, 521 new cases, 5 deaths

10:25

Rental discount may continue for Tallinn's Old Town businesses

10:02

'Tallinn derby' ends with huge FC Flora victory

09:37

Municipalities hike mayoral salaries after coalitions agreed

09:05

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

08:39

Foreign minister reaffirms support for Ukraine and Georgia at NATO meeting

08:14

Current snow layer not enough to open ski centers just yet

01.12

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

01.12

New centralized state ICT hub starts work

01.12

Minister: EU digital act will not hamper tech giants' Estonian activity

01.12

Gallery: Stockmann 'Urban Geometry' exhibition opens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

09:05

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

01.12

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

01.12

Chinese embassy upset with Estonian MPs for participating in Taiwan meeting

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

30.11

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: