Meteorologist: Weather will outsmart long-term forecasts

Snow.
Snow. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Katrin Tarand
Estonian weather is set to get quite frosty in the coming days, but it will be softer in the second half of the upcoming week and can be volatile for a while. State Weather Service meteorologist and ETV weather forecaster Taimi Paljak said the snow is here to stay in southern and eastern Estonia.

"We can speak of -15 degrees Celsius in Estonia and some 2-3 degrees plus-minus. If the skies are clear for a longer period, I would not rule out -20 C," Paljak told ETV's "Ringvaade" on Thursday.

She added that temperatures within Estonia can vary greatly. "In some valleys, swamps and bogs, thermometers can differ some 2-3 degrees from official forecasts," Paljak said.

The meteorologist said indicators in Tallinn tend to remain lower, because northerly and westerly winds blow in milder air from the Gulf of Finland. "It could bring some light snow to Tallinn, because there is such a contrast between the air mass and the relatively warm Gulf of Finland and the clouds form above the gulf," Paljak said.

She added that there will likely not be too much snow coverage in the coming days and that the cold will pull back some during the upcoming week. "It will get softer in the second half of the week and we cannot rule out that the weather will be close to zero by the end of the week. Weather will be volatile from there on - it will be colder at some points and warmer in others and positive degrees are also coming. The frostiest period will end with this weekend," Paljak said.

The forecaster did not rule out that western Estonia can be left without snow by the end of December. But she is certain that snow is here to stay in southern and eastern Estonia.

Paljak did not wish to talk about Christmas weather. "There is no point to talk about the weather on Christmas Eve three weeks before Christmas. The current forecast shows the weather will be volatile and soft. We do not see proper cold and frost for Christmas. But that could change."

She pointed out that no forecasts in October were able to predict this kind of cold period to start December. "Weather outsmarts long-term forecasts," Paljak noted.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

