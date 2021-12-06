Lowest overnight temperatures registered in eastern Estonia

Snow in Tallinn.
Snow in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The lowest temperature the State Weather Service's measuring points recorded overnight was in Narva, where temperatures dropped to -24 C between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

At around 5 a.m. on Monday morning, temperatures were at -22 C in Mustvee and Väike-Maarja and at -21 C in Jõhvi and Jõgeva. The air temperature was -20 C in Võru, -19 C in Türi, -18 C in Kuressaare, -17 C in Viljandi and Virtsu, -16 C in Tallinn and Pärnu, -15 C in Tartu, Valga and Otepää.

The highest temperature overnight was on the island of Ruhnu, where the lowest registered temperature stood at -8 C.

Forecasts for Monday show that the weather is set to be volatile with snow and strong winds in some places. The chance of snowfall is highest on the northern coast. Winds will blow at 3-9 m/s inland and up to 15 m/s on the coasts, temperatures will range from -14 C to -20 C, the State Weather Service forecasts the lowest temperature in Estonia at -23 C.

The conditions are decent for driving, especially on the major highways, but caution is advised everywhere, as roads are slippery, especially on smaller roads.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Lowest overnight temperatures registered in eastern Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

