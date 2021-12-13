Lääne County artificial snow run makes up for lack of the real stuff

The Palivere artificial snow ski trail in use.
The Palivere artificial snow ski trail in use. Source: ERR
An artificial snow track in Lääne County allows winter sports pursuits for children and adults alike, in spite of low snowfall in the region, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Saturday.

Even before the current thaw, Lääne County was spared the heavy snow fall from the end of November which affected most of the rest of the country, but this didn't daunt local residents and winter sports enthusiasts in the village of Palivere.

Mati Kallemets, a former biathlete, involved in setting up the facility, said that the coarse-grained artificial snow would not been affected too much by the recent thaw.

"The bottom of the track is frozen, and is covered with wood chips, which permits the artificial snow to last longer," Kallemets told AK:

The region is hillier than most of western Estonia, and Palivere hosts the only snow cannon available in the county, which have worked for over 130 hours since the end of November, resulting in a 1.3-kilometer ski run, plus a toboggan run for children, AK reported.

Juhan Lukk, a former ski triathlete, was also involved, and now all the hard work making the track has been completed, both men are able to enjoy their creation with other members of the public.

While the nearest larger town, Haapsalu, got snowfall as early as November 22, it was spared the brunt of heavy snowfall over the ensuing couple of weeks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

