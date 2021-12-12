Continued thaw, snow in places brings hazardous driving conditions Sunday

Road conditions on Sunday are slippy, and drivers must take extra care both on major highways and smaller thoroughfares, the Transport Agency (Transpordiamet) says.

Melting snow following substantial snowfall from late November is the main culprit and, with temperatures hovering around zero on the mainland, melt-water will prove particularly hazardous, while continuing snow, sleet and rain in the east of the country, and fog in places, makes conditions worse.

The agency has been gritting roads, but the slippery conditions will remain through Sunday, as the snow spreads to the center of the country.

The islands, as is often the case, are experiencing even milder temperatures, forecast to rise as high as +4C at times.

Temperatures are forecast to rise further in the new week, after a cold snap earlier in December which accompanied the heavy snowfall and saw temperatures drop as low as close to -30C at night in places.

--

