Now is the time to clear accumulated snow from roofs of buildings

News
A snowy roof in Tallinn.
A snowy roof in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The current cold snap, which has brought with it substantial snowfall across much of the country including in the capital, is set to be followed by a thaw through the weekend and into next week. While it might seem counter-intuitive, this means snow which has accumulated on sloping roofs and in other hazardous spots should be cleared now, and not once it starts to melt.

Las weekend saw the same volume of snow fall in Tallinn as had over the preceding two months, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday night, while sub-zero temperatures have meant the formation of icicles as well – all of which can present a potentially lethal hazard for pedestrians walking below.

Mihkel Nurm, who runs a business engaged in such work, told AK that: "Now is the best time to clear the snow, because it is still soft. It can be removed pretty quickly. Once it thaws out and then it gets cold again, you end up with a big pile of ice on the roof."

This snow must be cleared under city regulations, AK reported – if it is not, authorities can contact the owners (in the case of most apartment blocks, a housing association is responsible for the clearing and other upkeep of the building) and in some cases can even issue fines.

Apart from requiring somewhat of a head for heights, the requisite training and equipment are needed before undertaking the work.

"The most important thing is harnesses required for high work, while helmets are mandatory, the necessary security equipment is mandatory," Nurm told AK, adding that whistles or radios are required while working, tools must be secured with cord lest they fall, rubber mallets rather than sharp hammers should be used in the work etc.

A minimum of two people should be on the roof at the time the work is being conducted, with a third person on the street below overseeing things.

Aivar Toompere, the head of capital's municipal police (MuPo), said that roofs in the capital are always a headache in winter, with freezing rain and freeze-thaw action combining with heavy snow-fall all being challenges.

While so far no fines have been issued this winter, large icicles which had formed on the former North Tallinn district government building needed removal, a job which took some time

No one has been fined this year and so far a reminder has been enough.

The roof of the former North Tallinn district government building was uninsulated and it took some time to remove the large icicles, AK reported.

Private individuals can (and indeed should) remove icicles they can easily reach from a window, by for instance bashing them with a broom until they fall down into the street or yard below – after checking very carefully that the coast is clear of passers-by first, of course.

Tomorrow, Friday December 10, is set to be the last day of the current cold snap, with daytime average temperatures on Saturday suddenly jumping up to a positively muggy +2C, and even nighttime temperatures hovering close to freezing, where in recent days, values in the negative double figures had been the norm (see below, Friday to Monday).

Average temperatures for next few days. Source: ERR

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:20

First consignment of Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers arrives in Estonia

12:56

MEP: EU must send clearer sanctions message to Putin

12:31

Ilves: Poland should participate in meeting between Russia and NATO allies

12:01

Finance minister expects fast solutions for renewable energy developments

11:35

Gallery: This year's 'Gingerbread Mania' focuses on music

11:17

Statistics: Imports reached record level in October

10:54

Lutsar: Booster dose should work well against Omicron strain

10:33

Health Board: 246 hospitalized patients, 554 new cases, 2 deaths

10:08

Now is the time to clear accumulated snow from roofs of buildings

09:59

Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

09:40

Statistics: Most job vacancies in education, trade and manufacturing

09:16

Sildaru wins halfpipe qualification in Colorado

08:50

Minister proposes cutting grid distributor Elering dividend payouts

08:17

Riia-Vaksali intersection with bridge opens

08.12

State budget bill passes final Riigikogu vote

08.12

Prime Minister: EU and NATO will respond to any aggression against Ukraine

08.12

Education ministry seeking close to €120,000 in damages from ex-minister

08.12

City government rolls out low-income energy bill support package

08.12

Six everyday examples of high electricity price effect

08.12

Gallery: Tallinn Design House opens exhibition at EXPO Dubai

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 6

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

08.12

Third-time lucky for T1 Mall of Tallinn potential buyer

08.12

Six everyday examples of high electricity price effect

06.12

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

09:59

Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

08.12

Education ministry seeking close to €120,000 in damages from ex-minister

08.12

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 469 new cases, 10 death

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: