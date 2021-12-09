Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday due to ice risk

Tallinn Education Department sent a letter to school managers on Thursday recommending schools reorganize their studies by allowing students to study from home due to icy conditions forecast for Friday.

The State Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday morning, which stated snow and sleet will reach Saaremaa and the Gulf of Riga region on Friday morning, and later turn into freezing rain. During the day, showers will spread across Estonia with glazed ice set to form on roads, making streets very slippery.

The Tallinn Education Department told schools to focus their attention on the pathways on the properties and their vicinity.

"We recommend those that have the option to stay home or reorganize the institution's work in such a manner, which ensures safe movement for children and staff. The Tallinn Education Department recommends educational establishments discuss how and in which way to organize studies on that day," the letter reads.

The last time freezing rain hit Estonia was around Independence Day celebrations in February. Hundreds of accidents happened and the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) said new patients in need of medical assistance after falling arrived in the trauma center every 2-3 minutes.

