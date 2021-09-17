Ministry plans to remove cold temperature limit for outdoor PE classes

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Skating (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Social Affairs is planning on removing the cold temperature limit for physical education (PE) classes held outdoors. Instead, a directive on organizing classes outdoors in the cold will be drawn up.

The current regulation states that physical education classes cannot be held outdoors if the temperature is below 10 C for primary education classes (grades 1-4) and below 15 C for general education classes (grades 5-9).

The previous winter was cold and had lots of snow, but since the daily temperatures were just low enough, teachers could not take their students outside to ski or skate. Instead, classes had to be conducted in indoor halls.

The Estonian Physical Education Association turned to the social ministry with a proposal to change the lower temperature limits in a way that would allow children to go outdoors even if temperatures are colder. The teachers said moving around outdoors improves health, especially during flu season.

The ministry took the idea in and is currently drafting a new Public Health Act. Since nothing final has been put down yet, it is also not known if and when the temperature limit removal will enter into force.

Wind speed also an important factor

Since 2007, the regulation also takes into consideration the heat index, or "feels like" weather instead of just the thermometer reading. The regulation reads that since wind significantly strengthens the effects of temperature, it can cause freezing, cold and illness.

For this reason, a requirement was imposed that thermometer readings and the heat index have to be considered along with wind chill, which is published daily by the Estonian Weather Service.

The ministry claimed that if all children have suitable clothing for cold weather and the school finds ways, which are suitable for the children, their parents and the school, to allow them to be outside during the winter, it should be possible to have physical education classes outdoors during the colder months.

But since children need to be protected from the cold while moving and each family's opportunities and needs differ, the ministry intends to drop the temperature limit and instead draw up a directive, which helps schools and teachers determine if classes should be held outdoors.

Ministry of Education and Research communications adviser Aire Koik told ERR that it is still to early to say anything about the directive, since the draft law has not yet even reached the Riigikogu for processing.

Cross-country ski tracks. Source: Pertti Juronen

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

justice chancellor: Riigikogu should debate coronavirus restrictions

14:55

EKRE MP under criminal investigation after 'pushing' deputy mayor

14:22

Competition Authority urges caution over electricity package choice

13:56

Tallinn apartment prices starting to outstrip purchasing power

13:35

More than a dozen developments could be completed in Tallinn by elections

13:07

Traffic Insurance Fund: Record number of accidents this summer

12:53

Ministry plans to remove cold temperature limit for outdoor PE classes

12:24

Health Board spot-checking Tallinn eateries for coronavirus certificates

11:57

Tartu-Helsinki flights may restart in spring 2022

11:29

Minister: We cannot be happy until all care home workers are vaccinated

11:01

President-elect announces top advisors

10:56

Care homes can dismiss unvaccinated workers, but replacements hard to find

10:30

Health Board: 174 hospitalized patients, 532 new covid cases, three deaths

10:14

Statistics: Number of e-commerce users up as enterprises begin using AI

09:59

Court state fees to rise by up to 100 percent

09:27

Parties to spend between €500,000-€1 million on local elections

08:59

Tallinn already looking for suitable Christmas tree

08:36

Government decides to ease Hiiu County and smaller island restrictions

08:12

Gallery: FC Flora falls to Gent at home

16.09

Hiiumaa planning €25,000 grant for young family doctors

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.09

T1 stopping tenants from leaving: 'We are like hostages'

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

16.09

Health Board: five deaths, 162 hospitalized patients, 510 new covid cases

16.09

Share of alcohol, tobacco tax in Estonia's state budget among largest in EU

16.09

Minister: Compensation for unvaccinated people could be stopped

10:30

Health Board: 174 hospitalized patients, 532 new covid cases, three deaths

16.09

Tallinn to start pet registration list

16.09

Third reading of so-called Huawei bill postponed over technical error

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: