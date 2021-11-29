Snowy week forecast across Estonia, temperature to drop to -10

Snow is forecast across Estonia this week and temperatures will stay below 0 degrees (c) even dropping as low as -12. Roads will also be slippery in places.

It will be overcast for most of Monday and there will be heavy snowfall in the afternoon. The temperature will range from -6 to 0 degrees throughout the day. Stronger winds are expected in the afternoon.

More snow is expected across the coming week and temperatures are currently expected to fall as low as -12 degrees (c) on Friday.

The heaviest snowfall will occur in the middle of the week.

On Thursday it will snow mainly in Northern Estonia and on the western islands, and on Friday snow will fall across the country.

Weather forecast November 30-December 3, 2021. Source: ETV

Weather service issues warning on Monday

The Estonian Weather Service issued a "level one" yellow warning on Monday morning due to a "high risk of slippery roads".

The service has a four-level risk scale, with four being the highest. Level one means "the weather is potentially dangerous".

See more information by region on the service's website.

The Estonian Weather Service issued a level one warning on Monday morning (November 29). Source: Weather Service

