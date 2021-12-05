Tallinn snow clearing fleet working under full steam

Snowfall that started early on Saturday morning has brought close to a hundred snow ploughs and other machinery out in the capital. More snow is forecast for Sunday, which is why commuters should count on difficult conditions and that it might take longer to reach their destination.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that it was snowing heavily in the early hours of the day for 15 centimeters of snow, even though the weather forecast only called for 3.5 centimeters.

"Snow clearing partners of the city's environment and utilities department and city districts have been out in full force since this morning," Svet said on Saturday. Around one hundred pieces of machinery, including snow ploughs and tractors, are out in addition to 33 manual brigades," Svet added.

"Efforts to remove snow from parts of Tallinn where it is hindering traffic will begin in the coming nights," the deputy mayor said.

Even though efforts to clear snow and de-ice roads are round the clock in wintry conditions, commuters must count on difficult road conditions and take enough time to reach their destination.

Snow is forecast to continue into Sunday, which is why people must be prepared to clear sidewalks in the morning.

Clearing pedestrian paths between buildings and the street of snow and ice is the obligation of the owner. It is possible for property owners to order the service from the city in Tallinn.

The roads are slippery and snow-covered everywhere in northern Estonia, with drivers urges to exercise caution.

