Riga Airport flights limited due to heavy snowfall

The airBaltic jet which left the runway in snowy conditions at Riga Airport Friday. Source: LSM
Riga Airport is operating only a limited service Saturday after blizzard conditions grounded flights and caused one plane to skid off the run-way while taxiing, after landing Friday.

Flights were closed Friday through to 6 a.m. local time on the Saturday, and passengers were asked to leave the airport premises, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports.

Friday's incident saw an airBaltic passenger plane which had arrived from Stockholm slip off the runway while taxiing during heavy snowfall, though no casualties were reported and passengers were able to evacuate safely.

The Latvian capital was placed on "red alert" Friday LSM reports, after the continued blizzard conditions, while much of the rest of the country remained on the "orange" alertness level.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

