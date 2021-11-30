Drivers with summer tires advised to stay off roads on Tuesday

Snow clearing.
Snow clearing. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Drivers who still have summer tires fitted to their cars are being advised to keep their vehicles off the roads after several days of heavy snowfall.

Legally drivers must be using studded winter tires by tomorrow - December 1 - but it is likely some have not changed them yet.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) said vehicles with summer tires should not be used today and other forms of transport should be considered. This helps keep all road users safe.

"Our maintenance partners do their best to control the slipperiness of the roads, but it must be taken into account that we ask road users to be careful," said Raido Randmaa, director of the Infrastructure Management Service at the agency.

More snow is forecast in the coming days and the temperatures will stay below 0 degrees (c). The risk of ice on roads is very high.

Winter speed limits were introduced last week but drivers are advised to travel at a safe speed for the weather conditions.

The agency recommends checking the real-time road conditions on the tarktee.ee portal. 

The Estonian Weather Service has issued a level one warning on Tuesday due to blizzards and slippery road conditions. View information by region here.

Editor: Helen Wright

