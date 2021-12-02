Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend
More snow is on the way and temperatures are forecast to fall to almost -20 degrees (c) this coming weekend in Estonia.
Snow is forecast today (Thursday) with low temperatures of - 7 degrees (c). It will be the coldest in Ida-Viru County in the east.
Sleet is expected on Friday and more snow on Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, the temperature will fall to - 15 degrees (c) and it will drop lower to -17 on Monday. There will also be strong winds.
The forecast for each region can be viewed on the Estonian Weather Service's website.
Editor: Helen Wright