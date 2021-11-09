Snow falling on spruces ahead of southeast Estonia ski championship round

News
Snow blowers in action in Otepää.
Snow blowers in action in Otepää. Source: Estonian ski federation.
News

While Tallinn remains gray, wet and windy, southeastern Estonia has been transformed more into something from a Pieter Bruegel painting – albeit with fewer people – after several centimeters of snow fall overnight Sunday to Monday. The arrival of the snow is timely, since Otepää, Estonia's winter capital no less, hosts a cross country skiing championship round next month.

Ago Markvardt, organizer of the Otepää round, said that: "We are watching certain weather forecast data. The weather forecast can be believed for a maximum of three days."

The Otepää MK stage is not for another month, and runs December 10-12.

Snowfall on Monday in Haanja, Võru County, and some 60km south of Otepää, lasted until four in the afternoon, while the 200-meter ski track there was opened for the first time this winter, on Tuesday.

At the same time, snow machines can also complement the naturally-falling variant where needed.

"It is a matter of how long the cold snap lasts, but if the temperature goes below three minus degrees, we will get more snow. We store container snow until the last minute," Markvardt said of the Otepää ski route, adding that the snow cannon are now in operation thanks to the low temperatures.

This year will be the second time Otepää has hosted a world championship round, and the first time the women's event will also be run.

Teams from 14 different countries comprising over 100 people are expected over the course of the competition, with the finalized list of competing athletes due on December 2.

The International Ski Association (FIS) has drawn up its own coronavirus guidelines, while Estonia's own Health Board's (Terviseamet) rules are also being followed.

"All accredited people - athletes, support staff and the management committee - enter a 'bubble', with the prerequisite being a vaccine certificate and a negative PCR test result taken on site," Markvardt added.

Anti Saarepuu, director of the sports center back in Haanja, said Monday that: "When I woke up this morning, I could feel the cold already starting to creep into my bones. It brought a smile to my face, so I drove to Haanja," adding that he made the drive on summer tires – winter tires are not mandatory until December 1 – which turned out quite precarious in itself and involved a few near misses with culverts, he said.

"Taking a look at social media, it seems that noone can quite believe the snow has fallen in Haanja. Taking your walk in the woods, you feel as if you are in a fairytale land. The spruces are covered with snow, and Haanja is pleasantly white," Saarepuu went on, adding around 6 cm had fallen.

Haanja is currently the number one place in Estonia for amateurs to ski as well, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:12

Snow falling on spruces ahead of southeast Estonia ski championship round

16:45

Kaarel Tarand: Old tricks put to good use

16:16

Samost and Luts: Energy price hike to lead to tax debate

16:01

Opposition in Tallinn had higher hopes for SDE in coalition negotiations

15:52

Coronavirus round-up: November 1-7

15:13

Greens postpone general assembly, approve co-chair's resignation

15:13

Center/SDE Coalition deal includes main street project plan

14:46

Entertainment sector awaiting salary support, restrictions easing

14:23

Flights between Helsinki-Tartu to restart in March 2022 Updated

14:17

Government advisor: Family quarantine may head off further restrictions

13:50

Government cabinet discusses supporting Poland in Belarus hybrid attack

13:29

Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

13:02

95 percent of Covid treatment funds have gone to treat unvaccinated people

12:51

Weather conditions force two flights to divert to Helsinki

12:24

T1 Mall of Tallinn goes on sale again for €55 million

11:44

New minister: Cultural institutions can see year out with current budget

11:12

WTA Finals draw puts Kontaveit in group with two Czechs and Muguruza

10:49

Covid-hit Põlva municipality opts to continue with public events

10:34

Gallery: Center and SDE sign Tallinn coalition agreement Updated

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

07.11

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

08.11

Estonian tax system assessed as most competitive in the world

08.11

Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border Updated

08.11

Kallas: Estonia stands with Poland over migrant border crisis

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

08.11

Defense minister: The security situation in our region is volatile

08.11

Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: