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National Library's interior architect: Estonia has no public indoor space

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Ville Lausmäe.
Ville Lausmäe. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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While Estonia has plenty of parks and green areas, there is no public indoor space where people can spend their free time during the winter, National Library interior architect Ville Lausmäe has said.

Lausmäe said several countries with a similar climate have public spaces that can be used even when there is snow on the ground. However, Estonia has no such places.

"Many people have not actually realized that we do not have public indoor space. We have absolutely wonderful parks, all the architects are working away at full speed. Even in Tallinn there is Reidi tee, Tammsaare Park, and right across the street here, Politsei Park. Everything has been renovated, it's impressive and beautiful, but there is no indoor space, and nobody even knows to miss it," the architect told "Vikerhommik".

This space has been left to the commercial sector, which has created places such as shopping centers, but these are neither neutral nor people-friendly.

Lausmäe said he hoped that when the National Library reopens, it can become an indoor space people use year-round. "The library does not necessarily need the entire building for library operations. In fact, a significant public indoor space has been planned there," he said.

Estonian National Library. Source: Martin Siplane

Lausmäe said the role of interior architects is important during building restoration, for example, when thinking about lighting and modernization.

In updating the National Library, he said the goal was to understand what was valuable and worth preserving and what was not.

"We did not try to steamroll the old with our new additions. Rather, we tried to create the best possible version of itself from this building. Essentially, we were engaged in sorting out values," Lausmäe said, explaining that when people enter the renovated library building, they may not even realize exactly what has been changed.

"The goal was not to put ourselves in the spotlight, but for the building to remain recognizably the same thing," he explained.

The restoration of the National Library's Tõnismäe building has cost more than €100 million, and will open fully to visitors in May next year.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Märten Hallismaa, Margit Kilumets

Source: Vikerhommik

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