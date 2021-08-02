Guests for president's annual reception expected to be vaccinated

Although the government has imposed further restrictions on event organization, it will not affect the president's traditional annual reception at the Kadriorg Rose Garden on August 20. All guests must however have proof of their vaccination, however.

The president's PR adviser, Taavi Linnamäe, told ERR that the event will indeed take place, adding that the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence of the Republic of Estonia is a dignified event worthy of celebration.

However, the invites distributed to the reception's guests note that coronavirus certificates are required for participation. Linnamäe explained that guests are expected to be vaccinated and must also have proof of their inoculation upon entry to the Kadriorg Rose Garden. There is no option of rapid testing on location.

Linnamäe noted that the number of invitees this year is about the same as it has always been - some 1,500-2,000 people were invited to the reception.

