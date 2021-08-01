Ksenija Balta plans to continue career as a runner

Athlete Ksenija Balta, who injured her knee and failed to get a qualifying long jump result in Tokyo, said that she will likely continue her career as a sprinter.

"My run-up was too narrow that caused me to put my foot down too hard. Unfortunately, an old injury of mine flared up. It got worse by the minute and I had to drop out," Balta said. "It was hopeless to try and continue on that knee. I had difficulty walking at first, and it would not have been very sensible to continue jumping."

Balta said it will take her a few weeks to recover. "First, a lot of ice is needed. The knee needs time and regular movement. The tendon needs to regain its elasticity, which is when I can return to training," she said.

"There is still athletic potential. But I think this was my last long jump competition," Balta, who will turn 35 this fall, said. If I decide to continue, I will pick a discipline where I can give it 100 percent – running. I don't know whether it will be a living, but I have always liked sports, it has been my life since I was 16 years old. I have been doing it for a very long time, and I think I can still improve my running. Time will tell."

Will Balta be competing in the 100 meters spring at the 2024 Paris Olympics? "Rather, I'm hoping for the 200 meters spring. I believe that is more realistic," she said, laughing.

