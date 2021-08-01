Rasmus Mägi makes Tokyo final, breaks Estonian record

Estonian 400 meters hurdles runner Rasmus Mägi secures place in Tokyo final after breaking the Estonian record that now stands at 48.36.

Mägi competed in the third semi-final and came in second after Kyron McMaster (48.26). Mägi also owned the previous Estonian record 48.40 that he managed at the Rio Olympics.

The first men's 400 meters hurdles semi-final went the way of Norway's Karsten Warholm (47.30) and the second favored Brazilian Alison dos Santos (47.31).

--

