Rasmus Mägi makes Tokyo final, breaks Estonian record

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Rasmus Mägi. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian 400 meters hurdles runner Rasmus Mägi secures place in Tokyo final after breaking the Estonian record that now stands at 48.36.

Mägi competed in the third semi-final and came in second after Kyron McMaster (48.26). Mägi also owned the previous Estonian record 48.40 that he managed at the Rio Olympics.

The first men's 400 meters hurdles semi-final went the way of Norway's Karsten Warholm (47.30) and the second favored Brazilian Alison dos Santos (47.31).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

coronavirus restrictions

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Rasmus Mägi makes Tokyo final, breaks Estonian record

15:31

Samost ja Sildam: Pres. election dragging on risk for local elections

14:47

Andres Maimik: Optical illusion

13:57

Minagawa's loss signals end of Tokyo Olympics for Epp Mäe Updated

13:04

Anneli Ott: We need to keep society united and maximally open

12:38

Jaak Aaviksoo: Narrative administration

11:28

Day brings 128 cases of COVID-19

11:08

Ksenija Balta plans to continue career as a runner

10:00

Nordica to fly under its own name for first time

09:35

Around 160,000 people leave second pension pillar

09:16

Popov: Hospitals ready for third Covid wave

31.07

'Rahva teenrid': Anneli Ott, Tanel Kiik may have to step down from office

31.07

Tarmo Soomere: Head of state should be a unifying influence in politics

31.07

Two people receive minor injuries in Lux Express bus accident

31.07

Madis Kimmel appointed Raadio Kuku editor-in-chief

31.07

US and Estonia agree to Lithuania border information exchange

31.07

Latvia places Estonia on its 'yellow' travel restrictions list

31.07

Health Board: 249 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

31.07

AK: RIA unlikely to be fined over mass photo hack, victims not compensated

31.07

Gallery: Naval base gets new commander ahead of organizational changes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: