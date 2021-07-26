Kuuba starts Olympic debut with victory

The 24-year old Kuuba started the match shakily and allowed Mecias to take a 9:5 lead in the first set. The Estonian fought back into the match by winning six of the next seven points to take an 11:10 lead. The back and forth match went on with the players switching the lead until the Estonian took two straight points from 18:18 and eventually realized the opening set at 21:19.

The Estonian picked up her game in the second set and after allowing the Peruvian back into the set at 8:8, the Estonian won five consecutive points and then another five consecutive points after Macias was able to take one. Kuuba eventually took the set and the match at 21:13.

Kuuba's next match will take place on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. Estonian time, when the Estonian will meet Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

--

