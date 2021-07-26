Kuuba starts Olympic debut with victory

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kristin Kuuba. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

Badminton player Kristin Kuuba made her Olympic debut on Monday with a 2:0 (21:19, 21:13) victory over Peruvian player Daniela Macias.

The 24-year old Kuuba started the match shakily and allowed Mecias to take a 9:5 lead in the first set. The Estonian fought back into the match by winning six of the next seven points to take an 11:10 lead. The back and forth match went on with the players switching the lead until the Estonian took two straight points from 18:18 and eventually realized the opening set at 21:19.

The Estonian picked up her game in the second set and after allowing the Peruvian back into the set at 8:8, the Estonian won five consecutive points and then another five consecutive points after Macias was able to take one. Kuuba eventually took the set and the match at 21:13.

Kuuba's next match will take place on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. Estonian time, when the Estonian will meet Thai player Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:35

First batch of razor wire sent to Lithuania from Estonia

19:29

Declaring parcels from outside EU becomes much easier

17:33

Street cleaning to cost Tallinn €4 million in summer

16:58

Event organizer: I have no legal basis to ask for a coronavirus certificate

16:25

TS Laevad to swap back ferries until weekend

15:41

Government approves lowered attendance limits for events

15:06

Ryanair to launch three new routes from October

15:05

Kregor Zirk finishes 25th in 200 m butterfly

14:31

Justice ministry wants to publish court decisions before entry into force

14:08

Kuuba starts Olympic debut with victory

13:54

Almost 1,000 people were vaccinated at Viljandi Folk Music Festival

13:20

Bank of Estonia: Card payments at all-time record levels in June

13:16

Kallas and Ratas to introduce presidential candidate to party groups

12:46

Diplomat: Estonia brought cybersecurity to UNSC during presidency

12:03

Estonian animated film wins at World Independent Cinema Awards

11:26

Competition Authority asks Eesti Energia for new heating solution in Narva

10:31

Health Board: 66 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:11

Ingrid Puusta 15th halfway through regatta, Karl-Martin Rammo at 21st

10:07

More than 22,000 people were vaccinated last week

09:35

At least three people have drowned each week since Midsummer holiday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: