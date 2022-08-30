Top Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba up to 42 in world rankings

Kristin Kuuba
Kristin Kuuba Source: Karli Saul
Estonia's top-ranked female badminton player Kristin Kuuba climbed to a career-best 42nd place in the latest world rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

Kuuba, whose previous highest ranking was 45th last November, climbed four places in the last week to reach the number 42 spot.

Incidentally, Kuuba now also occupies the highest position ever for an Estonian badminton player in the women's world rankings, overtaking Kati Tolmoff's career best of world number 45.

Kuuba, who's most recent match ended in a 21-18, 21-16 defeat to Leonice Huet of France in the first round of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Tokyo, is next in action at the Belgium International in Leuven from September 14-17.

