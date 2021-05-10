Women's badminton pair loses in finals of international tournament

Marran and Rüütel, the tournament first-ranked pair, faced Danish pair Christine Busch - Amalie Schulz (BWF 50th) in the finals. While the Estonians got off to a strong start, taking a 6:3 lead, the Danes came back and equalized the game, badminton.ee reports (link in Estonian).

The Estonian pair had a chance to head to the break with a lead, but they dropped four points from 10:7 up and went to the gamebreak down 11:10. Denmark was more consistent in the second half of the first game and they held a lead until a game point at 20:14. Marran and Rüütel got two points back, but the first game ended 21:16 for Denmark.

The second game started and finished as the Danes dictated it. They took a 7:3 lead to start and headed to break with a 5:11 lead over Estonia. The Estonian pair was able to reduce the lead to three in the second half of the game, but it was too little too late. The Danish pair needed one match point to cap the match off and Marran and Rüütel lost the Portugal final 16:21, 14:21.

--

