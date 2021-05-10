Women's badminton pair loses in finals of international tournament

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kati-Kreet Marran and Helina Rüütel. Source: Badminton Estonia
Sports

Estonian badminton top pair Kati-Kreet Marran and Helina Rüütel (BWF 45th) finished second at an International Series category tournament in Portugal.

Marran and Rüütel, the tournament first-ranked pair, faced Danish pair Christine Busch - Amalie Schulz (BWF 50th) in the finals. While the Estonians got off to a strong start, taking a 6:3 lead, the Danes came back and equalized the game, badminton.ee reports (link in Estonian).

The Estonian pair had a chance to head to the break with a lead, but they dropped four points from 10:7 up and went to the gamebreak down 11:10. Denmark was more consistent in the second half of the first game and they held a lead until a game point at 20:14. Marran and Rüütel got two points back, but the first game ended 21:16 for Denmark.

The second game started and finished as the Danes dictated it. They took a 7:3 lead to start and headed to break with a 5:11 lead over Estonia. The Estonian pair was able to reduce the lead to three in the second half of the game, but it was too little too late. The Danish pair needed one match point to cap the match off and Marran and Rüütel lost the Portugal final 16:21, 14:21.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:39

Unemployment rate down to 8.5 percent in April

18:13

Statistics: 125 mothers in Estonia have 10 or more children

17:47

Gallery: Press photo exhibition opened at Viru Keskus

17:20

European Commission approves €8.8 million Estonian culture support scheme

16:54

Tartu cafes, restaurants want to expand outdoor seating options

16:43

Vaccination of 16-49 age group will start on May 17

16:29

Estonians in Canada to receive new cultural center in the heart of Toronto

16:03

Women's badminton pair loses in finals of international tournament

15:36

Prosecutor's office sends Center Party forbidden donation case to court

15:02

Vaccination plan does not see pharmacies included in process

14:36

AK Nädal: How can Tallinn city center be made more culture-friendly?

14:19

Port of Tallinn Q1 profit falls by nearly a third on year

14:06

Kallas: Indoor mask rule could be lifted for vaccinated

13:40

Haapsalu Castle was recognized at the European Museum of the Year Awards

13:03

Vaccine coverage for 80+ in some registries less than 10 percent

12:39

Winter swimmers complete journey from Lake Võrtsjärv to Tartu

12:14

Record number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out last week

11:41

Money laundering data bureau: Estonia is not different from other countries

11:31

Gallery: Uku Suviste's first Eurovision rehearsal

11:07

Avoiding waste sorting no longer an option

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: