Puusta continues Olympic regatta at 16th

Ingrid Puusta. Source: Osga_photo - Joao Costa Ferreira
The women's RS:X windsurfer Olympic regatta wrapped up its ninth of 12 races on Wednesday with Estonian sailor Ingrid Puusta continuing the regatta at 16th place.

Puusta went into Wednesday's day of races at 15th and finished 17th in all three of the races on Wednesday, giving her a total of 118 net points and 17th place overall.

Brit Emma Wilson is in the lead with 22 points, having taken two of the three races on Wednesday and three of the nine overall. Second is Chinese sailor Yunxiu Lu with 23 net points, French sailor Charline Picon is third at 25 net points.

The podium of the Olympic regatta will likely be decided by the previously mentioned three women, as the next closest competitor is 14 points behind Picon in the overall rankings.

The women's RS:X regatta will wrap up its races on Thursday with the medal race set to take place on Saturday.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

